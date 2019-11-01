Дачић показао “крштеницу” Фљоре Читаку по којој је држављанка Србије и изазвао потпуни хаос: Шиптари најављују тужбе!

Министар спољних послова Ивица Дачић у УН показао је извод из матичне књиге рођених Фљоре Читаку на основу кога се види да је она држављанка Србије.
Дачић у УН матирао Вљору Читаку: Она је и даље држављанка Србије pic.twitter.com/1TPMVGeA6d
На Твитеру су реаговали многи Шиптари поводом догађаја у УН, неки чак захтевајући да се Дачић процесуира због објављивања извода из матичне књиге рођених Фљоре Читаку.
Serbian FM Ivica Dačić shall be sued at some serious international court, for exposing a birth certificate (made by the Serbian authorities without her consent) of RKS Amb Vlora Citaku at UN. Disgraceful; Serbia obtains the civil registry of Kosovo. This is a case for the EU.
Наим Рашићи аналитичар са Косова и Метохије се позива на ЕУ правосуђе да процесуира Ивицу Дачића.
The publication of an old birth certificate of Kosovo ambassador by the foreign minister of Serbia at the UN Security Council is a violation of #Privacy and the Universal Charter of Human Rights. Publishing a personal document is a blatant breach of #UN regulations & principles.
