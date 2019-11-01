Дачић показао “крштеницу” Фљоре Читаку по којој је држављанка Србије и изазвао потпуни хаос: Шиптари најављују тужбе!

Министар спољних послова Ивица Дачић у УН показао је извод из матичне књиге рођених Фљоре Читаку на основу кога се види да је она држављанка Србије.

На Твитеру су реаговали многи Шиптари поводом догађаја у УН, неки чак захтевајући да се Дачић процесуира због објављивања извода из матичне књиге рођених Фљоре Читаку.

Наим Рашићи аналитичар са Косова и Метохије се позива на ЕУ правосуђе да процесуира Ивицу Дачића.

 

