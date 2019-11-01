Дачић показао “крштеницу” Фљоре Читаку по којој је држављанка Србије и изазвао потпуни хаос: Шиптари најављују тужбе!

Министар спољних послова Ивица Дачић у УН показао је извод из матичне књиге рођених Фљоре Читаку на основу кога се види да је она држављанка Србије.

На Твитеру су реаговали многи Шиптари поводом догађаја у УН, неки чак захтевајући да се Дачић процесуира због објављивања извода из матичне књиге рођених Фљоре Читаку.

Serbian FM Ivica Dačić shall be sued at some serious international court, for exposing a birth certificate (made by the Serbian authorities without her consent) of RKS Amb Vlora Citaku at UN. Disgraceful; Serbia obtains the civil registry of Kosovo. This is a case for the EU.

— Naim Rashiti (@naimrashiti) November 1, 2019