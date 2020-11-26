Orthodox Serbs in the USA are protesting against the arrogant Bishop Irinej Dobrijevic!

Three of our Holy Bishops, including our Patriarch have joined God in barely a month. I fear that the longstanding #CIA plan to complete the occupation of #Serbia by taking over our church is very near to realization and that CIA asset Dobrijević is central to their plans. ⬇️ — Boginja Proleća 🇷🇸 (@boginjaproleca) November 25, 2020

Despite never teaching me #Serbian, to reduce the chance that Tito’s assassins would kill me if they ever got to him, my father taught me to believe in God and in Srpstvo… I made my way home to #Serbia on my own. ⬇️ — Boginja Proleća 🇷🇸 (@boginjaproleca) November 25, 2020

I cannot stand by silently. I give my oath that all that I have written here is the truth to the best of my knowledge after years of firsthand research. ⬇️ — Boginja Proleća 🇷🇸 (@boginjaproleca) November 25, 2020