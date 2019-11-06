Џон Боснић: Владика Њујоршки Добријевић приватизовао и присвојио црквену имовину!

RE-SHARING my comment on the page “Serbs in Australia” regarding the controversies surrounding Serbian Orthodox Church Bishop “Irinej” (AKA Mirko Dobrijević) of Ohio, USA… a man followed by scandal in Australia, the USA and Serbia…

“This scandal is spreading. The church I used to attend whenever I was in NYC suspiciously burned to the ground. Irinej sent the resident priest away to a different parish. There has since been a church civil war, as there had been in Australia, splitting the members via a campaign of divide and conquer, leaving a handful of barely 25 Serbs regularly attending services in the basement of a Greek Church. (Out of some 5000+ Serbs in New York).

The new bishop Irinej (ex of Australia) replaced the church board with hand-picked minions. He kicked people out of management and leadership roles, mirroring his mass excommunications in Australia. (EXCOMMUNICATIONS? Yes, of founding lifelong Australian church members… inconceivable but true.)

In America, after extricating himself from the Australian mess, Irinej (AKA Mirko Dobrijevic of Ohia, USA) bought a million-dollar mansion for his residence when the church was in desperate need of funds to rebuild. Once again, as he had done in Australia, he runs a private company on which he sits as a director. These events would be too incredible to believe were they not reconfirmed multiple times by those involved in each case – if I were a psychiatrist I would suspect a personality disorder (if these acts are voluntary) – or external direction as if he works on behalf of enemies of our church and nation. The damage to the Australian Serbs exceeded multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars, the costs in New York are reaching millions.

…And the rumors about his “colorful” personal life abound… as a journalist, I can’t help but to state that I have now been contacted by three independent sources who have no connection to each other, from three different continents, making allegations of physical acts, violations of vows, and even acts against our collective defense of our nation’s Kosovo heartland.

Of course, any person is free to act and do as they wish in their own personal life, but they cannot claim to be adhering to the strict rules of the priesthood, or even worse, the status of bishop, at the same time.

The time of reckoning has come… Western intel and other agents have taken over and subverted much of what was once Serbia… we need to draw the line and hold them off here… Dobrijevic appears to be but one of their flag bearers, but he is perhaps most visible and most vulnerable through his own misdeeds and miscalculations.

Overconfidence and a false sense of invulnerability (gained through continuous contact with the US embassy and intel in Belgrade – search wikileaks under his name) are now seeming close to bringing him down.

Those who have any first-hand evidence or personal testimony have a historic chance today to help save our church and to protect its holy role in the preservation of our national identity.

Do not miss this invitation to serve our nation and our God.”