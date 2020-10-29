Нови напад у Француској: Напао полицајце и викао ‘Аллаху акбар’

Kако преносе француски медији, мушкарац је ножем напао полицајце који су били у патроли и притом викао ‘Аллаху акбар’. Овај напад услиједио је свега неколико сати након јутрошњег терористичког напада у Ници.

#BREAKING: Second violent terror attack reported in France. This time an unidentified man was shot dead by the French Police in Avignon after he tried to attack police with a knife while shouting Allah-u-Akbar. First attack was in Nice, France where three where killed brutally.

— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 29, 2020