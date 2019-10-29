Текст на Википедији о епископу Добријевићу: “Прешао под управу Ваесељенског патријарха”

На Википедији је изашао текст у коме се наводи да су епископи Максим Васиљевић и Иринеј Добријевић прешли под јурисдикцију Васељенског патријарха.

Irinej Dobrijević (Serbian Cyrillic: Иринеј Добријевић, English: Irenaeus Dobrijević; United States, Cleveland 6 February 1955) was a Serbian Orthodox Bishop of Metropolitanate of Australia and New Zealand. He was formerly the Bishop of Australia and New Zealand administrator and bishop of the Diocese of Australia and New Zealand Diocesan. Since his return to the United States as head of the Serbian Orthodox Eparchy of Eastern American, he and two other Serbian bishops (Maksim Vasiljević and Longin Krčo) have incorporated the three dioceses under the ambiguous name of “Serbian Orthodox Dioceses in the United States of America”, and placed themselves under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew[1] while at the same time (in mid-July 2019), ironically enough, also celebrated the 800 anniversary of Serbian Orthodox Church‘s autocephaly from the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkey.[2] From the early days of the formation of the Serbian Unity Congress,[3]the Office of External Affairs of the Serbian Orthodox Church (both located in the same office and building)[4]and the Wikileaks have revealed that Irinej Dobrijević is a controversial figure when dealing with his own flock, the Serbian religious community.[5][6]

An Internet-generated petition, now being signed by Serbian Orthodox faithful and their parish priests, is attempting to reverse the illegal act committed by the three so-called presidents (Irinej Dobrijević, Longin Krčo, and Maksim Vasiljević) of the new corporation and their legal team (attorneys Leon Lysalght, Nada Sizemore, Ljubiša Miličić and Luka Erceg).

Biography