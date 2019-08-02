Владика Фотије: Па зар Атанасије са таквим грубим речима на Патријарха?

Несувисли и испрани мозгови
то смо ми, који смо се од Њих
и учили, а други могу “чуда”
чинити и то им се у несташлук
рачуна
Ако конац дело краси, онда да
и ми кажемо нашем Таси, да
га волимо љубављу Аве
Јустина, који је срна у пољу
био, да би Србе обожио
Од грубих речи туга нас хвата,
зар тако на Патријарха, на
брата, од таквих речи Небо се
руши и остаје само бол у души
Ако је и ово лекција, онда је
последња, јер и ми више нећемо
несувислих и испраних мозгова
бити, већ ћемо се у Господу
исправити.
Епископ Фотије
Brainwashed
Senseless and brainwashed are we,
who were taught by Them,
while others can do whatever they wish,
and it will be regarded as a mischief.
If the end crowns the work,
then we, too, may tell our Tasa
that we love him with the love
of Ava Justin, who was a doe
in the field,
so that the Serbs may be deified.
Harsh words send us pangs of sorrow.
Why thus against patriarch,
against the brother?
Heaven collapses at such words,
and our soul is left with nothing
but sorrow.
If this is another lesson,
then may it be the last,
for no longer senseless and brainwashed
we will be,
but straighten in the Lord.
Bishop Photios