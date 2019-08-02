Владика Фотије: Па зар Атанасије са таквим грубим речима на Патријарха?

Несувисли и испрани мозгови

то смо ми, који смо се од Њих

и учили, а други могу “чуда”

чинити и то им се у несташлук

рачуна

Ако конац дело краси, онда да

и ми кажемо нашем Таси, да

га волимо љубављу Аве

Јустина, који је срна у пољу

био, да би Србе обожио

Од грубих речи туга нас хвата,

зар тако на Патријарха, на

брата, од таквих речи Небо се

руши и остаје само бол у души

Ако је и ово лекција, онда је

последња, јер и ми више нећемо

несувислих и испраних мозгова

бити, већ ћемо се у Господу

исправити.

Епископ Фотије

Brainwashed

Senseless and brainwashed are we,

who were taught by Them,

while others can do whatever they wish,

and it will be regarded as a mischief.

If the end crowns the work,

then we, too, may tell our Tasa

that we love him with the love

of Ava Justin, who was a doe

in the field,

so that the Serbs may be deified.

Harsh words send us pangs of sorrow.

Why thus against patriarch,

against the brother?

Heaven collapses at such words,

and our soul is left with nothing

but sorrow.

If this is another lesson,

then may it be the last,

for no longer senseless and brainwashed

we will be,

but straighten in the Lord.

Bishop Photios