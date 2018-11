Flora Sandes (1876-1956) was an Englishwoman born in Yorkshire, UK. She was the only British women to officially serve as a solider in WW1 as part of the Royal Serbian Army. Her sacrifice and love for our people has been remembered. https://t.co/8oW8uMCyE7 pic.twitter.com/fJ1PYNVrxz

— Архим. Сава – Fr. Sava Janjić (@SavaJanjic) November 11, 2018