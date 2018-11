This man works for free. He works relentlessly into all hours of the night. He is attacked daily by a party of free-loading laggards who have accomplished nothing. He works with a single goal in mind: to save this nation from disaster. Support him Nov. 6 and vote #Republican. pic.twitter.com/V1Zz1M1vHX

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 2, 2018